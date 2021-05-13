Double fatal crash closes westbound I-70 at I-170

ST. LOUIS – A fatal crash has caused westbound I-70 to close at I-170 Thursday morning.
Motorists are being forced to get off at I-170
The crash involving two vehicles happened at 4:26 a.m. Two people involved in the crash were trapped and unresponsive. The Berkeley Police Department requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist. Those two people have died.
FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose suggests avoiding this area.
