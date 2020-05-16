Settlement could mean $300 for some Illinois Facebook users

Facebook said it had found evidence of something cyber security and national security experts have long suspected: people tied to the government of Saudi Arabia have been running covert campaigns on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to prop up support for the kingdom and attack its enemies.

CHICAGO – Some Illinois Facebook users could receive as much as $300 from a $550 million settlement in a class-action suit alleging the social media site’s facial-tagging feature violated state privacy law.

But the Chicago Tribune reports that there is no timeline yet for when people will be notified of eligibility or when payments could be issued.

A federal judge in California still must approve the details. Illinois law permits people to sue companies that don’t get consent before collecting consumers’ data. Attorneys alleged in the 2015 lawsuit that Facebook’s photo-tagging feature was powered by facial recognition data used to create and store “face templates.”