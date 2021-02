ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City has settled a $5 million assault lawsuit with a police detective, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Luther Hall claimed he was assaulted by his fellow officers.

Hall was working undercover during a 2017 protest after the acquittal of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge. The other officers thought he was a protester.

Two officers pleaded guilty to federal charges and left the force.

Three others are set for trial next month.