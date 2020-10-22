Seven people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Seven people suffered injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Town and Country Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. The Missouri Highway Patrol says, the driver of a Kia Optimum struck a Mercedes Benz along northbound Interstate 270 near I-64.

The impact sent the Kia into the ditch and the Mercedes into the median. Then a Chevy Malibu struck the Mercedes.

All northbound lanes of 270 were closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked to clear the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.