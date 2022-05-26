ST. LOUIS – The Fortune 500 is an annual list published by Fortune magazine, ranking 500 of the largest United States corporations by total revenue from the latest fiscal year.

Fortune released its 68th annual Fortune 500 list on Monday, naming seven companies based in the St. Louis area. Among the regional companies named include:

Centene (26)

Emerson Electric (199)

Reinsurance Group of America (222)

Edward Jones (303)

Olin (393)

Graybar Electric (399)

Ameren (500)

Six of the seven St. Louis-based companies mentioned in the report had a positive change in profits percentage last year. However, only Olin moved up from last year’s rankings among the regional businesses.

Overall, the revenue threshold for 2022 Fortune 500 list was $6.4 billion, up 19% from last year. In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product.

Walmart takes the top spot on the Fortune 500 list for the tenth year in a row, with $5.1 trillion cumulative revenue. Amazon, Apple, CVS Health and United Health Group also maintained their positions in the Top 5 right behind Walmart.

For the full Fortune 500 list, click here.