Seven years of staffing cuts adds to strain on Missouri’s unemployment system

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The economic fall-out from Missouri’s COVID crisis has put an intense strain on the state’s unemployment system. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in April 2019 more than 240,000 calls went unanswered by the Missouri Unemployment Office.

The agency which has seen a nearly 40 percent cut in staffing over the past seven years was forced to pull in workers from other departments to handle the volume.

Despite the problems Missouri ranked better than the national average in how quickly it made initial payments on unemployment claims.