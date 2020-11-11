Several events honoring veterans in the St. Louis region today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is Veterans Day. Here is a list of some area events honoring our nation’s soldiers:

St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade

The 37th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade will be virtual this year.

In a press release posted to the city website, officials stated, “While there will not be an in-person parade or ceremony downtown at Soldiers Memorial, the City of St. Louis and the Missouri Historical Society have worked with area veteran organizations to create a virtual event to thank our veterans for their service to our nation.”

The virtual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade online starting at 12pm on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is inviting veterans to ride for free Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.

Veterans can bring their friends and family along on their free ride for a 20 percent discount when accompanied by the veteran.

Active military will also receive a 20 percent discount for riding.

Children’s wheel ticket prices will remain the same.

The 200-foot tall wheel will also be lighting up red, white, and blue to honor veterans.

“The Wheel’s beautiful lights will remind everyone that there are men and women sacrificing for the United States of America every day,” St. Louis Wheel General Manager, Karyn Wilder said.

Tickets must be purchased on-site on Nov. 11 to receive the discounts.

Vets can show any veteran’s ID to receive their free ride.

For more information visit thestlouiswheel.com.

Veteran’s Day at Six Flags St. Louis

Wednesday is Veteran’s Day, and Six Flags St. Louis wants to honor the men and women who have served our country with a special offer.

All veterans will receive free admission to six flags this weekend when they show their valid military ID at the front gate.

Veterans don’t need a reservation, but any accompanying friends and family will need to make a reservation online.

The special is available this Saturday and Sunday.

Belleville’s 22nd annual Veterans Day ceremony

The city of Belleville will host its 22nd annual Veterans Day ceremony virtually.

The honor to veterans will happen Wednesday, November 11, at 11 AM.

According to a social media post to the city’s Instagram profile, Mayor General Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. will speak during the live stream.

The homage to veterans will be available to stream live on the city’s Facebook page.

