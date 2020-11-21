Several local groups giving out free turkeys to help families have a happy Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving will look different for many in a lot of ways this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to forego the turkey. There are several groups around the area helping folks have a happy Thanksgiving.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is doing a drive through style free turkey and sides giveaway along with PPE on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway. They plan to serve about 6,000 families.

Former NFL star Demetrious Johnson will be out distributing about 3,000 turkeys across the area through his charitable foundation. He’ll also be joined by many current and past St. Louis officials. They plan to make a stop at the Clinton Peabody housing project near where Johnson grew up. This is the 29th year he’s held the turkey basket giveaway.

The R. Whittington Foundation is also giving out 1,000 turkeys in just 8 days. They’ve been doing that for more than 20 years now. They load up a truck and make stops right up to through Thanksgiving Day.

And not quite turkey, but for those that need a little extra food this holiday,

The NAACP is teaming up with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity to help. They’ll have food, drinks, and PPE for those that need it at the Omega Center at 3900 Goodfellow Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.