Several Missouri reps support St. Louis County gym refusing stay at home order

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County gym says it’s keeping its doors open despite the county’s stay at home order and some state representatives are backing them up.

The House of Pain is opening to the public with some major modifications for safety. But the county says that’s not enough, issuing a cease and desist letter saying the gym is in violation of St. Louis County’s stay at home order.

Chris McDonough, the attorney for House of Pain, says, “St. Louis County’s order clearly is inconsistent with the state’s order which adopts the presidential guidelines. St. Louis County does not have authority to order gyms closed as long as the gyms are following the guidelines of social distancing and proper sanitization.”

Some Missouri state representatives seem to be taking their side. Missouri Representative Dottie Bailey of District 110 (R) says, “Who decides the essential businesses? It’s very arbitrary if you ask me….so I came here today to stand with these guys.”

Representative Maria Chappelle-Nadal of District 86 (D) says, “We have to look at a balance. Anytime we have liberty we also have to have some personal responsibility and that’s why I brought a slew of items with me so that I feel safe in this gym.”

Fox 2 reached out to St. Louis County for a response, but so far has not heard back.

The owner says they have the same protocol going on in their Maryland Heights location and they also plan to remain open there.