Several protesters arrested during a demonstration at the Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. – More arrests again last night as protests lead to unrest in Florissant. The front of the Florrisant Police Department has been blocked by barricades for weeks now as protestors continue to gather there. At least four people were arrested Monday night.

Two situations making national headlines lead up to all of this. The death of George Floyd and the ex-Florissant detective, Joshua Smith, who was fired and charged for running over a man with his vehicle.

The demonstration started peacefully and Florissant police set aside a designated protest area. Police say protestors painted over the sign.

Sunday night, police later used chemical spray and pepper balls to clear the demonstrators. Dozens gathered in front of the police department while officers look on from the other side of the gate. Nearly 20 people were arrested.

Police claim it all escalated when protestors took plywood from a boarded-up window at the police department. Police say they warned them several times to leave and then used pepper spray to break up the crowd. Protesters say that’s not what happened and that police started pushing with batons and shields.

