Several Sunday morning shootings leave 3 dead and 10 others injured

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating multiple shootings in the St. Louis area that took place early Sunday morning. There were numerous incidents in which a total of 13 people suffered from gunshot wounds. Of those 13 people shot, 3 were killed.
Police say a man was fatally shot just after 12:20 a.m. Sunday at North Garrison and Montgomery. The man was shot multiple times inside of his vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The suspect is not known at this time.
Police report that two men were shot at around 3:20 a.m. near 900 South Broadway. One of the men died while the other is in critical condition.
At approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the woman was involved in an altercation with someone and that led to the shooting.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
Four victims arrived to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened near Union and Cote Brillante.
Also around 1 a.m., a woman was shot in the Vandeventer neighborhood. She was not conscious but breathing.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. a man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting reportedly took place in the 3500 block of Semple.
Less than an hour later another man was shot in the head at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Hamilton. The victim is in stable condition.
Just before 3 a.m. a man showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened at N. Garrison and Hebert.
A little before 4 a.m. Sunday police say a man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The shooting happened near Romaine and Hodimont. No further information is available on this shooting.
In addition to these incidents Sunday morning, a man in his 30s was killed in a double shooting on Saturday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Also on Saturday night, a juvenile was shot in the chest by a friend while playing with a gun in the Vandeventer neighborhood.