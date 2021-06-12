One dead, others injured in Meramec River boating accident in Fenton

FENTON, MO. – Several people have been taken to the hospital after a boat accident on the Meramec River at George Winter Park in Fenton, Missouri. One of the victims has died.

The boaters were traveling fast on the river in the dark, hit rocks in a shallow area of the river, and were thrown from the watercraft according to Saline Valley Fire Protection Battalion Chief Bill Modrosic. The victim who died is a man who was in his mid-40s.

There were six people in the boat at the time of the collision. The other five victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that range from moderate to minor.