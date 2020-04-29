Severe storms batter St. Louis area, knocking out power and downing trees

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – Storms with high wind blew through the Fox 2’s viewing area Tuesday night. Trees and powerlines were reported down across the region.

Fox 2 reporter Kathrine Hessel was live along Jefferson Street near Cherokee Street where Spire trucks are on the scene working on restoring power in that area.

Just before 1:00 a.m. another area hit by the storms was Creve Coeur. Lightning hit a house on Cuiseaux Court causing a small fire in the basement of the home. The couple who lives there said they heard a loud boom.

In south St. Louis the roof of a row house was ripped off tossed into the street, where it damaged a vehicle on Mcnair at Arsenal near Benton Park.

Wind gusts up to 55 miles an hour tore the roof of a home along Indiana Avenue overnight. The lightning blew out some bricks then traveled into the basement.

