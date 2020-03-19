Severe storms moving in area, bringing possible heavy rain, hail and damaging winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dense early morning fog ahead of two rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday. The first will sweep through this morning with heavy rain, lightning and possibly some hail. These storms will push off to the east by midday.

Another round of storms will develop later this afternoon into this evening. The exact timing and location of these storms remain somewhat uncertain but the potential exists for some strong to severe storms in this second round. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes will all be possible.

The greatest risk with the afternoon/evening storms will appear to be over the southeast half of the viewing area over southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri. Temperatures today will warm to near 70 before turning much cooler again tomorrow.