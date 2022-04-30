ST. LOUIS – A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing a chance of strong to severe storms.

After morning rain clears the region the atmosphere is expected to destabilize. As the cold front pushes into eastern Missouri and western Illinois, storms are expected to develop ahead of it beginning around midday and continuing through the afternoon.

Storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The most likely timing for storms to impact the metro is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Storms will then continue east from there into the later afternoon hours.

The storms should exit the area to the east by about 6 p.m.