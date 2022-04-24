A cold front is moving into the region producing strong to severe thunderstorms mainly east and northeast of St. Louis.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro east into central Illinois and is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis city and county are not included in this watch.

These storms will be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, which are the primary risk. A tornado or two could also possibly occur as well as large hail.

These thunderstorms are expected to further develop across south-central and east-central Illinois this afternoon.