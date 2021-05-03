Severe storms possible this evening, cold and rain for rest of the week

ST. LOUIS– A few strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon or early evening. The area could see more severe weather later this week.

Today, temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon and it will be very humid. The combination will put the ingredients in place for a few strong to severe storms that will develop.

The storms are expected to start developing near I-70 and across the Metro around 5 PM and last to around midnight.

The storms are expected to grow and intensify as they push into Illinois and south of St. Louis.

The metro area could expect some strong wind and golf ball-sized hail. Areas to the south will see stronger wind and bigger hail.

Later this week, steady rains are on tap for Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will then move into the area and we could see some storms again on Thursday.