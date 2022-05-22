There was a total of eight confirmed tornadoes Thursday – all were small tornadoes.

Saturday’s storms meant another day of strong storms in St. Louis that brought heavy rain, some hail and lightning, with winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

An EF-0 tornado touched down Kirkwood Thursday. The tornado hit the area around 5:00 p.m., and brought wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

There was damage in the Warson Woods area as well, that is where that EF-0 tornado touched down. Trees were completely ripped from the ground. One Car was completely crushed, the owner tells us he’s just happy he wasn’t in the car when it happened.

There was flash flooding at 55 and Loughborough around 5:30 Thursday. The water rose so quickly that it left cars stuck, halfway submerged on the highway.

Over in Freeburg Illinois, many residents saw downed trees, power lines and property damage scattered across their homes.

Downed trees and branches seem to be the most common around town, as many homeowners found their yards covered in them.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ameren Illinois activated their southern region emergency operations center.

Statewide they’ve recorded almost 10,000 power outages, a majority in St. Clair county.

These storms left a big cleanup on people’s hands, but fortunately no injuries were reported.