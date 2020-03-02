Severe Weather Preparedness Week urges Missourians to get their emergency plans in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Springtime in Missouri means an increase in severe weather across the state. Especially in late April, May, and early June. This week, Missourians should prepare for these severe weather threats by making action plans so we can protect ourselves and our families whenever storms are in the forecast.

May 22, 2019 was a memorable day in Missouri for all of the wrong reasons. There were eight tornadoes across the state that resulted in three deaths. And it was the day our state capital got hit. Not only were the tornadoes a threat, but there was also flash flooding and widespread destruction.

Over the entire year, there were 66 reported tornadoes in Missouri and 38 injuries.

Now is the time to gather your family and learn about the risks of not only tornadoes but other severe weather hazards. Determine where your family should go in the case of a tornado and what they should do if strong storms are in the forecast that day.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., there will be a statewide tornado drill. Warning sirens and weather alert radios across the state will sound. This is the time to practice taking shelter. While tornado safety is very important, it’s not the only risk you need to prepare for this week.

“So we’re going to have themes each day. Monday is going to be about how to get weather information. Different ways to receive weather information. Tuesday is the statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m., so everyone practice your tornado plans and preparations on that day. Wednesday we’re going to discuss lightning safety. Thursday we’re going to discuss wind and hail safety and Friday we’re going to wrap it all up with flood safety,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch.

