ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating a body found in South St. Louis County in the 200 block of Avenue H near a railroad track. Police say the body was found in a burned box trailer. The body was burned severely, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).