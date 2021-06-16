Shake Shack gets Chesterfield approval for new location

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Chesterfield’s city planning commission gave final approval this week to plans for a Shake Shack restaurant to open in the Chesterfield Valley. A city council review was still possible, but not likely, a city planning official said Wednesday.

Plans call for a 3,655 square foot restaurant at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road, on the site of a former Steak N’ Shake.

This will be the franchise’s third active location in the St. Louis area, following 60 North Euclid in the Central West End, and 8885 Ladue Road in the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.

Company representatives have not returned messages regarding a potential opening date.