Shake Shack picks site for expansion in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS- A former Steak n’ Shake in Chesterfield could be home to the third St. Louis location for a Shake Shack restaurant, city records show.
There are two locations currently in the region, at 60 North Euclid in the Central West End, and 8885 Ladue Road in the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.
Plans call for a 3,275 square foot restaurant at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road.
The St. Louis Business Journal reports that the proposal could be addressed by Chesterfield’s Architectural Review Board in May or June.
Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer.