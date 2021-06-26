Shakespeare Festival wraps up performances in Forest Park this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sometimes the weather has been an uninvited guest for this season’s Shakespeare in the Park. Tonight is the last night for King Lear on the Forest Park stage.

The weather has been kind to the the almost two dozen performances this year. Only one weather delay and not cancellations.

They’re hoping with the final two performances, tonight and Sunday, that will remain the same.

Like many organizations, the Shakespeare Festival has been fighting COVID. Folks were required to get reservations and had to social distance.

So instead of as many as 6,000 people packing the glen every show, they had to limit

attendance to 1,800.

“We had to limit capacity, but there’s never been more interest or enthusiasm. People have been dying to be in the park to be together in the park and catch King Lear,” said Tom Lear, Artistic Director of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

If you don’t have a ticket, you can take advantage of the walk-in program tonight and tomorrow. There are always “no shows.”