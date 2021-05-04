Shakespeare in Forest Park returns in June with ‘King Lear’

ST. LOUIS – Shakespeare will return to Forest Park in June with “King Lear.” Due to the pandemic, reservations for seating pods will be required, and capacity will be limited. It will run from June 2 to June 27.
Beginning on May 31, reservations for free seating pods will open at 12:00 p.m. each Monday for the coming week’s performances. They are limited to one per household. Each 10×10 foot pod is spaced six feet apart from the next pod and seats up to six guests. Premium and VIP seating pods are on sale now. Prices vary for weekday and weekend performances.
