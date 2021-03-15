Shakespeare says to “beware the Ides of March,” but only if you’re Julius Caesar

ST. LOUIS – Today, March 15, is the Ides of March.
The Ides of March is marked in the Roman calendar as the 74th day of the year. It was the Roman’s deadline for settling debts.
Many know it because Julius Caesar was assassinated on this day in 44 BC. Caesar was stabbed to death by members of the Senate.
In William Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar,” Shakespeare writes “beware the Ides of March.” Many then associate this day as being cursed, but the word Ides originally refers to the first full moon of a month.