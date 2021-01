JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri expected to get double the COVID vaccine doses in the next two weeks. That no longer appears to be the case. Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed, General Perna, now says the state will have a "slight increase."

"We thought we were going to have a doubling of our vaccine in about two weeks, we learned this morning that is not the case. We will have a slight increase but not nearly that much," said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams."