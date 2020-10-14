Share your Halloween display or event with the St. Louis area

This 2017 photo released by Charles Fremont shows a home decorated for Halloween in Webster Groves, Mo. On a typical Halloween in the St. Louis suburb, neighbors go all out to decorate their houses and yards with spooky skeletons, tombstones and jack-o’-lanterns as up to 1,000 people pack the blocked-off street to carry on an old tradition: Tell a joke, get a treat. This Halloween is going to be vastly different for many. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen. (Charles Fremont via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you hosting a Halloween event or have a unique display? FOX 2 may send a digital producer or reporter to cover it. Let us know by filling out the form below. A map and directory of all area events will be posted online soon.

