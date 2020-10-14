Share your Halloween display or event with the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis region has seen the biggest single-day increase of new COVID hospital admissions in nearly seven weeks, according to a local health commission tracking those numbers.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said new hospital admissions went up from 44 to 63 on Wednesday. In addition, the seven-day rolling average of admissions increased from 41 to 44. There is a two-day data lag on admissions to ensure greater reporting accuracy.