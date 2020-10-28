Share your photo: Happy birthday, Gateway Arch!

ST. LOUIS – This year, the St. Louis National Gateway Arch celebrates its 55th birthday. Construction of the symbol of our city was completed on this day back in 1965.
As part of today’s celebration officials are asking you to submit your best photos of the Arch to be included in a commemorative collage that will become available digitally.
The park will also offer a special 55th birthday photo option for visitors, and the Arch store will highlight merchandise that reflects the occasion.
Click here to submit your photo.