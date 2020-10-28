Share your photo: Happy birthday, Gateway Arch!

ST. LOUIS – This year, the St. Louis National Gateway Arch celebrates its 55th birthday. Construction of the symbol of our city was completed on this day back in 1965.

It’s. My. BIRTHDAY! 🥳🥳🥳 Cheers to 55 years! — Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) October 28, 2020

As part of today’s celebration officials are asking you to submit your best photos of the Arch to be included in a commemorative collage that will become available digitally.

The park will also offer a special 55th birthday photo option for visitors, and the Arch store will highlight merchandise that reflects the occasion.

