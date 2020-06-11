Breaking News
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: One-year anniversary of the Blues Stanley Cup win

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:
  • The Blues win the Stanley Cup -baby version!!!
  • Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues high fives fans during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 15: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues hoist the Stanley Cup while celebrating with his teammates during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Diesel is rooting on the home team!
  • ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 01: Actor Jon Hamm speaks to the media prior to Game Three between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 01, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Started making this sequin and bead blues beauty many years ago. Got busy with having babies and grand babies now. Finished it and framed it not long ago. I now make many crafts along with watch my grandchildren. ❤️
  • Presley, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Wildwood, MO. is praying for a win tomorrow!
  • AXLE…big fan of the Blues!!
  • Hank wants the cup! Let’s Go Blues!!!

ST. LOUIS – Friday is the one-year anniversary of the Blues Stanley Cup win. Send us your photos from any of your favorite memories leading up to their final win in Boston. We will share them here and on social media.

