Shaw neighborhood reminds residents not to fire guns into air on New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS – Gunshots caught on camera from New Years’ Eve 2018 in the Shaw neighborhood could be heard for nearly 45 minutes straight. Concerned residents say this risky behavior prompted a group of neighbors to launch the Anti-Celebratory Gunfire Campaign.

“Since then we have been doing work throughout the neighborhood,” said Kim McGrath, a Shaw resident and a member of the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM) She said over the past three years the citizen-led organization’s efforts in promoting safety and reducing celebratory gunfire have been successful.

“We’ve had positive reports from neighbors and in our surrounding areas like Tower Grove East. Residents said that they had a quieter New Year’s Eve than in past years,” said McGrath. “And we also know that last year there were no reports of gunfire.”

This year volunteers of the Shaw NOM braved the cold and dispersed yard signs and door hangers throughout the neighborhood and the surrounding area.

“We put out these door hangers to give our neighbors information about what to do if they do hear gunfire, we also have numbers for the police,” said one volunteer. ” They’re going to have an extra patrol out in the neighborhood”.

Dave Aubrey resident and Shaw NOM member wants the community to know that participating in celebratory gunfire may seem like harmless fun it’s a dangerous activity.

“What goes up must come down. Bullets go through windows, there are kids and older people,” said Aubrey. “So have a drink but put the guns down lock them up and don’t let that be part of your celebration”.

The Shaw NOM coordinates with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and is committed to reducing the ripple effect of crime and improving the quality of life in Shaw and surrounding neighborhoods.

If you hear shots, you should call 911. But if you know anything police should know, you can call 314-332-3780.