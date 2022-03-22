ST. LOUIS –One day after the contents of a court affidavit alleging she and her children were the subject of physical abuse at the hands of her husband, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Sheena Greitens says she’s standing by the charge and denying political influence in it.

In a tweet Tuesday, Sheena Greitens said:

“I stand by my sworn statements. I did not discuss the contents of my affadvit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family. My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four years, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them. I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath.”

Sheena Greitens claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help. She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”

Eric Greitens has denied the allegations and has claimed they are connected to political adversaries as he mounts a bid for the U.S. Senate. “I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations,” he said Monday.