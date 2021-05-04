Shine your red light for International Firefighters’ Day

St. Louis – May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) asks that we light out porches red and thank our firefighters for their service.
The NFFF supports families of fallen firefighters and helps honor the work of all firefighters.
Firefighters work hard to serve our community. There are several ways NFFF suggests we can show our support and tell them thank you.
-Turn on the front porch light and replace the white bulb with a red one.
-Post thank you notes on social media with photos and the hashtag #WeThankFFs.
-Post about the firefighters they know and love with the hashtag #ThisIsMyFirefighter.