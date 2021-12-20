Shirley Washington featured in St. Louis Post-Dispatch article

ST. LOUIS – FOX2’s Shirley Washington has been working in the market since 2007 and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently highlighted her work calling the anchor a “TV legend”.

Washington says she doesn’t consider herself a ‘legend’ but it touches her heart when someone else sees her that way.

Washington reflected on her time as anchor of The Pulse of St. Louis and now anchoring FOX2 News t 6 and 10 five nights a week.

“It’s important for little girls to see someone on TV who looks like themselves. If they see me doing something significant on TV Monday to Friday, it lets them know they can do it, too. It’s a big responsibility helping children realize their dreams, let them know they can be anything they want to be,” says Washington in the Post-Dispatch article.

Washington grew up in south St. Louis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She had six siblings and says her mother made sure the family watched TV news and read the newspaper. She even said they would get quizzed about it.

After college at SIU- Carbondale, Washington went on to work in Moline, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Washington was in St. Louis during the Ferguson unrest. KTVI news director Audrey Prywitch says Shirley helped lead the station through our coverage, setting a tone and being a presence on issues of diversity and inclusion.

You can read the entire article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.