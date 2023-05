ST. LOUIS – Turn up the power of tofu this Memorial Day.

Center for plant-based living owner, Caryn Dugan, stopped by with a savory and tasty recipe for shish kebabs. The main ingredients are tofu. See how Caryn used a versatile item and why tofu packs a powerful health punch!

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

314-394-2063 Cpbl-stl.com