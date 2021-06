ST. LOUIS – Northbound I-170 was shut down at Ladue Road late Sunday night due to a report of a man shooting at a woman.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m.

Ladue Police said there were no injuries or property damage. The incident is being investigated as a domestic incident. No one was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.