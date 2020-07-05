Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Shooting in Columbia kills 2 and injures 3

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – An 11-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting in Columbia, Missouri, police said.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood where people were lighting off fireworks.

Police did not immediately release details of what led to the shooting.

Jones said two people fired gunshots during the incident and one person was arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear why the other person who fired shots wasn’t arrested Sunday.

The three people who were injured in the shooting received non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News