Two shooting victims found blocks apart in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people were shot early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis.

Police say, around 1:30 a.m. one victim was found along Washington Avenue at North 9th Street. Bullets from the gunfire shattered windows of the ballroom at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel.

Moments later, another victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a car about half a mile away at Lumiere Place and Carr Street.

Further investigations determined that these two scenes are connected to the same incident. Both victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect or information on what might have led to the shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

8/24/2020 2:28:00AM

9th/Washington

Adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, conscious and breathing, An additional adult male was located at Lumiere/Carr with multiple gunshot wounds, also relative to this incident. Both individuals were conveyed to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/feAdCIMfyV — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 24, 2020