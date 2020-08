EAST ST. LOUIS – One person was killed late Sunday night in East st. Louis.

According to police, the victim was shot around 9:30 p.m. on St. Louis Avenue near N 13th Street.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but East St. Louis Police have confirmed that Illinois State Police have joined in the investigation.

Multiple people shot in East St. Louis and one person is dead.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/uqCmfKnUjM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 17, 2020