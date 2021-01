Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – The first homicide of 2021 occurred Monday at about 11:10 a.m.

Officers found a man shot in his abdomen in the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue. He was conscious and breathing when EMS responded.

He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

