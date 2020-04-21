Shooting investigation closes part of I-55 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department closed a section of southbound Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon to investigate a shooting.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 2:10 p.m. on I-55 near Union Road.

The victim, an adult man, had been shot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injury was not life-threatening, Panus said.

Police closed the southbound lanes of I-55 between Union and Reavis Barracks roads.