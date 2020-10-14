Shooting investigation in north St. Louis County

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo.- St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Shepley Drive. Police received the call for the shooting about 3:30 pm and found a man that had been shot at least once.

Police say another man ran off from the scene and it is believed the two men knew each other.

Police say the investigation remains very active.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.