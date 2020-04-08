Shooting leads to standoff in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill - A shooting leads to a standoff in Collinsville early Wednesday morning.

Police say, a person was found shot and barely conscious at Leland Street and California Avenue around 1:00 a.m. The man's identity and condition weren't given.

The alleged gunman then barricaded himself in a trailer home. Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriff's Department, and Collinsville police all responded to the scene.

Several people were taken into custody from the home. No word on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

We are waiting for more information about the incident to be released as police investigate.

Shooting- Possible stand-off in the metro East https://t.co/atK9noOvNX — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 8, 2020