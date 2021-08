ST. LOUIS– A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot in south St. Louis. Police are investigating in the parking lot of an Auto Zone at Gravois at Wyoming.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. There is a second victim who is not conscious or breathing.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the scene and you can see crime tape up around the parking lot.

No word on a suspect or the identities of the victims.