ST. LOUIS – An early morning shooting left a woman dead and a man injured early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Anderson Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police said the woman was shot in the back and died at the scene.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

6/17/2021 1:39:00AM -HOMICIDE-

4800 Anderson St Louis Missouri

