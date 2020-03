Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Mo. - Police are investigating a shooting outside a grocery store in north St. Louis County. It happened around one in the parking lot of the Mally Supermarket on West Florissant in Country Club Hills. Investigators say the victim's wounds do not appear to be life-threatening. No word on a motive or suspects.

St. Louis County Police say they have been called in to assist Country Club Hills Police on the investigation.