ST. LOUIS – A shooting victim died after being dropped off at a local hospital early Thursday morning.

According to St. Louis police, the unidentified man was dropped off at an area hospital around 12:00 a.m. after being shot multiple times. The man was then pronounced dead.

Authorities said the fatal shooting happened on Davis Street near Alabama Avenue in south St. Louis..

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

8/27/2020 12:07:00AM

