Shootings hours apart on Goodfellow Boulevard wound two

ST. LOUIS – Two men were wounded in two separate shootings just hours apart Tuesday night along Goodfellow Boulevard.
At about 7:40 p.m. a man was shot in the jaw and shoulder along Goodfellow and McLaran. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Then at about 10:45 p.m. a man was shot in the abdomen and grazed in the head along Goodfellow and LaBadie. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.