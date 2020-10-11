“Shop and Stroll” at City Foundry St. Louis celebrates Black-owned businesses

ST. LOUIS – City Foundry held an outdoor event Sunday called “Shop and Stroll.” The event celebrated Black-owned businesses in St. Louis as well as encouraging the community to support racial equality.

The event features a dozen Black-owned local food and retail vendors. Sunday’s event was originally scheduled for August. The event was ticketed to ensure social distancing

She Votes, a non-partisan movement to amplify women’s voices at the polls, was also in attendance with merchandise as well as a notary for election ballots. The Collective STL also hosted a pre-event yoga class at 9:30 a.m.

City Foundry STL is a community destination in Midtown St. Louis in the former Federal-Mogul foundry buildings on Forest Park Avenue between Vandeventer and Spring Street. After a $220 million investment, the 15-acre site will feature a food hall and public market with additional restaurants, shops, entertainment, office spaces, and more. For more information on the progress of City Foundry STL, click here as well as follow them on Facebook and Instagram.