Shoppers rush to stock up on Thanksgiving staples ahead of holiday

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is hours away, and it’s been a mad dash for many St. Louis-area shoppers making their last-minute purchases before the stores close.

“Everybody was looking for cranberry sauce, and nobody could find any!” said shopper Desire Taylor.

Despite the holiday rush, shoppers did find some of their favorites.

“I’m making a lemon cake and a sweet potato pie, but the banana pudding is for me,” said shopper Glenda Miller.

“I’m going to make a palak paneer pie, like an Indian twist on pie,” said another shopper, Shieeni Dhi.

Of course with the rush to the shelves, the lines kept growing.

“It was less hectic than in north St. Louis,” said Taylor. “Whew, the lines over there were crazy.”

Many said it’s all worth it to have a special meal with friends and family.

“It was kind of lonely last year, so this year it’ll be better,” said Taylor. “It’s looking like it’s going to be better already,” said Taylor.

As for Dhi, she said she meeting with a bunch of friends from around the Midwest.

“We haven’t seen them in like two years,” Dhi said. “So, I’m really looking forward to meeting them.”

Despite all the lingering memories from the height of lockdown, people this year are feeling the holiday spirit — a time to fill up plates and hearts.