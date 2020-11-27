Black Friday shopping looks a little different around St. Louis this year

CHESTERFIELD, MO. – The St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield saw long lines this morning. Shoppers waited outside in socially distanced lines to get inside the stores which are operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19.

Some stores had some items for sale outside their doors. Others also had sanitizer stations set up so guests could take precautions before entering the store.

At Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles, tents were set up in the parking lot to create extra space for shoppers so they can stay socially distanced.

Masks were also required in the store. There are also signs on the floor to help direct the flow of traffic.

Signs greeted shoppers at the West County Center. The signs are on the ground throughout the mall marking where people should stand in order to be six feet away from the next person.

Each store has its own capacity limit. When the stores do reach capacity, they will have socially distanced lines outside the store.